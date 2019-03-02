See All Nurse Midwives in Santa Cruz, CA
Meredith Hammig, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Meredith Hammig, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Meredith Hammig works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1505 Soquel Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 465-5440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 02, 2019
Meredith is amazing!
— Mar 02, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Midwifery
  • English
  • 1457373219
Meredith Hammig, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Hammig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Meredith Hammig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Meredith Hammig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Meredith Hammig works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Meredith Hammig’s profile.

Meredith Hammig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Hammig.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Hammig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Hammig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

