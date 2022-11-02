See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Meredith Gruenwald, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Meredith Gruenwald, APRN

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Meredith Gruenwald, APRN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Meredith Gruenwald works at Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Meredith Gruenwald?

    Nov 02, 2022
    I was scheduled to see Dr. Morton for my yearly exam but he got called out for an emergency C-section. I was asked if I cared to see a FNP. Merideth was super nice and friendly and I would definitely be willing to see her again if needed.
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Meredith Gruenwald, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Meredith Gruenwald, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Meredith Gruenwald to family and friends

    Meredith Gruenwald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Meredith Gruenwald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meredith Gruenwald, APRN.

    About Meredith Gruenwald, APRN

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760454888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meredith Gruenwald, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Gruenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meredith Gruenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meredith Gruenwald works at Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Meredith Gruenwald’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Meredith Gruenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Gruenwald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Gruenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Gruenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Meredith Gruenwald, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.