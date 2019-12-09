See All Counselors in Whitesboro, NY
Meredith Gorton, LMHC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meredith Gorton, LMHC is a Counselor in Whitesboro, NY. 

Meredith Gorton works at Meredith Gorton Counseling Services in Whitesboro, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meredith Gorton Counseling Services
    214 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY 13492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 749-3476

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Divorce
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Meredith Gorton, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164811865
    Frequently Asked Questions

