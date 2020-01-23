See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Meredith Gentes, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Meredith Gentes, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Meredith Gentes works at William F Ryan Community Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Special Health Outreach To Urban Teens
    110 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025 (212) 932-1820
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jan 23, 2020
    Meredith is awesome. You can tell she cares about her profession, her job, and most of all her patients. I trust her more than I trust anyone in NYC. Her word is definitely her bond. She always gives 110%. I've switched back to her office several times because no one gives thorough balanced care the way she does. She's smart and kind -- never arrogant, which is one thing that is too common among physicians.
    About Meredith Gentes, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922347178
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

