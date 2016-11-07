See All Counselors in Fort Worth, TX
Meredith Ater, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Meredith Ater, LPC

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Meredith Ater, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Worth, TX. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    3815 Lisbon St Ste 202, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 738-4660

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Meredith Ater?

Nov 07, 2016
Meredith has been a blessing! Her name bring peace to our daughter, and other health care professionals. There's an ease to her that is immediately calming in a situation that is worrisome. She's been our diamond in the rough!
Thankful mom in Fort Worth, TX — Nov 07, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Meredith Ater, LPC
How would you rate your experience with Meredith Ater, LPC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Meredith Ater to family and friends

Meredith Ater's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Meredith Ater

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meredith Ater, LPC.

About Meredith Ater, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356795223
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Meredith Ater, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Ater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Meredith Ater has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Meredith Ater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Meredith Ater has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meredith Ater.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meredith Ater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meredith Ater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Meredith Ater, LPC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.