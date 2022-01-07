Meredith Stein, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meredith Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meredith Stein, CNM
Overview
Meredith Stein, CNM is an Obstetrics Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Duke University School Of Medicine
Meredith Stein works at
Locations
Jefferson Health West Deptford Ob/GYN and Midwifery Care165 Princeton Ave, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions
Jefferson Health Haddonfield80 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions
Sewell Obstetrics & Gynecology & Midwifery Care445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Stratford OB/GYN & Midwifery Care205 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had to find a new gynecologist as mine had left the practice, I was recommended Jefferson health through a friend and I ended up having Dr. Stein I usually don’t leave reviews but when you have a doctor this good you have too! I cannot say enough good about her she was absolutely amazing! She actually sat and talked with me, went over any questions and concerns I had , made any recommendations I needed, she made my exam extremely comfortable I really loved the fact that she said at any point during the exam I was uncomfortable or in pain she would stop right away. And that she asked for consent before she performed my exam as well. She has a very welcoming presence and she radiates great energy and good vibes. I recommend her 1,000%!!!!
About Meredith Stein, CNM
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1174896989
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
