Mercy Osaghae, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mercy Osaghae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mercy Osaghae, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mercy Osaghae, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX.
Mercy Osaghae works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mercy Osaghae?
About Mercy Osaghae, PMHNP
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1972169332
Frequently Asked Questions
Mercy Osaghae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mercy Osaghae works at
Mercy Osaghae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mercy Osaghae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mercy Osaghae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mercy Osaghae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.