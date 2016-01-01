See All Psychotherapists in El Paso, TX
Overview

Mercy Osaghae, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in El Paso, TX. 

Mercy Osaghae works at Grow Therapy in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    221 N Kansas St # 700, El Paso, TX 79901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

About Mercy Osaghae, PMHNP

  • Psychotherapy
  • English
  • 1972169332
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mercy Osaghae, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mercy Osaghae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mercy Osaghae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mercy Osaghae works at Grow Therapy in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Mercy Osaghae’s profile.

Mercy Osaghae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mercy Osaghae.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mercy Osaghae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mercy Osaghae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

