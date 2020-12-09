Mercedes Rosenberg, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mercedes Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mercedes Rosenberg, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mercedes Rosenberg, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Mercedes Rosenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Mercedes Rosenberg PA11110 SW 88th St Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-3335
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mercedes Rosenberg?
Awesome therapist. Takes her time with her patients, is very caring. Gives great ideas to improve a family with a child/adult with special needs.
About Mercedes Rosenberg, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1437341914
Frequently Asked Questions
Mercedes Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mercedes Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mercedes Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mercedes Rosenberg works at
28 patients have reviewed Mercedes Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mercedes Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mercedes Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mercedes Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.