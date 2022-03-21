Mercedes Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mercedes Davis, PA-C
Mercedes Davis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC.
- 1 106 Lansford Pl, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 293-8850
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Very thorough. Make sure all issues are resolved. Her friendliness and kind demeanor is also great.
About Mercedes Davis, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831204676
Mercedes Davis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mercedes Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
