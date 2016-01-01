See All Physicians Assistants in Portland, OR
Mercedes Choi is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR. 

Mercedes Choi works at Columbia Medical Clinic in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Medical Clinic
    8122 SE Tibbetts St, Portland, OR 97206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 255-1111
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

About Mercedes Choi

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912565888
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

