Mendim Zhuta, LMFT

Psychotherapy
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mendim Zhuta, LMFT is a Psychotherapist in Greenwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with N/A

Mendim Zhuta works at Zhuta Enterprises LTD of Stamford and Greenwich, CT in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Therapy Now (Zhuta Enterprises) of Greenwich, CT
    280 Railroad Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 525-6496
  2. 2
    Therapy Now (Zhuta Enterprises LTD) of Stamford CT
    1177 High Ridge Rd # 120, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 318-4438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 18, 2019
    I’ve had a wonderful experience with Mendim, he is professional and relatable.
    About Mendim Zhuta, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265721195
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • N/A
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Fairfield Counseling Services
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mendim Zhuta, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mendim Zhuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mendim Zhuta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mendim Zhuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Mendim Zhuta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mendim Zhuta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mendim Zhuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mendim Zhuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

