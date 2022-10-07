Dr. Melody Schmidt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Schmidt, OD
Overview
Dr. Melody Schmidt, OD is an Optometrist in Glendale, CA.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
Acosta Ignacio MD Inc.1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 3, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 495-0518
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to her for years because she is so incredible. She listens, she cares, and she takes all of my concerns seriously. I have never felt like I couldn't be honest with her about what was going on in my life, and she has always been attentive, understanding, and kind. I so appreciate her and am grateful to have found her.
About Dr. Melody Schmidt, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467506568
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
