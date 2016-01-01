Melody Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melody Marks
Overview
Melody Marks is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Bakersfield, CA.
Melody Marks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ebony Counseling Center1301 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93304 Directions (661) 324-4756
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melody Marks?
About Melody Marks
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1093832594
Frequently Asked Questions
Melody Marks works at
Melody Marks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melody Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melody Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melody Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.