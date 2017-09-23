Dr. Jafari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melody Jafari, DC
Dr. Melody Jafari, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Melody M Jafari Pllc2814 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 956-5561
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, great attitude, clearly an expert in her field. Inquisitive and compassionate. Brought REAL relief and improved my quality of life. THE BEST — period.
About Dr. Melody Jafari, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1851462592
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafari accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.