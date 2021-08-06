See All Nurse Practitioners in Glendale, AZ
Melody Austin, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Melody Austin, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. 

Melody Austin works at Banner Health Center in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Banner Health Center Plus
    7701 W Aspera Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 465-6060
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Aug 06, 2021
    I love her. She keeps me in line and she cares.
    Candyce Alexander — Aug 06, 2021
    About Melody Austin, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356768493
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melody Austin, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melody Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melody Austin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melody Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melody Austin works at Banner Health Center in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Melody Austin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Melody Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melody Austin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melody Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melody Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

