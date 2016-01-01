See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Melodie Young, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Melodie Young, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Melodie Young, MSN is a nurse practitioner in Dallas, TX. She currently practices at Mindful Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Dermatology
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 265-1818
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

About Melodie Young, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1356379218
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Melodie Young?

Photo: Melodie Young, MSN
How would you rate your experience with Melodie Young, MSN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Melodie Young to family and friends

Melodie Young's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Melodie Young

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melodie Young, MSN.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melodie Young, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melodie Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melodie Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melodie Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melodie Young.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melodie Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melodie Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.