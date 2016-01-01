Melodie Cooey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melodie Cooey
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melodie Cooey is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3550 Watt Ave Ste 180, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 832-6943
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melodie Cooey?
About Melodie Cooey
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1346356508
Frequently Asked Questions
Melodie Cooey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melodie Cooey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melodie Cooey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melodie Cooey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.