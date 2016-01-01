Mellissa Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mellissa Craig
Overview
Mellissa Craig is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Mellissa Craig works at
Locations
-
1
St Rose Dominican Hospital-rose De2601 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-4950
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mellissa Craig?
About Mellissa Craig
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508210105
Frequently Asked Questions
Mellissa Craig works at
Mellissa Craig has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mellissa Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mellissa Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mellissa Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.