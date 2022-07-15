Mellisa Kerchief has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mellisa Kerchief
Overview
Mellisa Kerchief is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Mellisa Kerchief works at
Locations
Prime Patient Care6296 E Grant Rd Ste 140, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 298-3321Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Mellisa is and amazing PCP. She listens to concerns and answers questions in plain English. She cares about your health and quality of care. The office staff is also on point and one of the best experiences I've had with a PCP all around. Anyone looking for a PCP would be lucky to have her. 5 stars across the board.
About Mellisa Kerchief
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770136004
Frequently Asked Questions
Mellisa Kerchief accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mellisa Kerchief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mellisa Kerchief works at
