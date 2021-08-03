Melissa Wilhelm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Wilhelm, NP
Overview
Melissa Wilhelm, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8631 W 3rd St Ste 510, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 385-3380
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best OBGYN NP ever; down to earth and get what needs to get done, done!
About Melissa Wilhelm, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437609534
Frequently Asked Questions
