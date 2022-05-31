Melissa Wiesenhahn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Wiesenhahn, CNP
Melissa Wiesenhahn, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 347-2300
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
At my new patient visit Dr. Wiesenhahn was on time, very attentive and thorough with her examination. She reviewed my entire history, making sure she didn't miss a single aspect of my health history, and made recommendations for prevention first then medication if needed. I enjoyed my visit and I'm happy knowing she will be working with me on my health.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1396199428
Melissa Wiesenhahn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Wiesenhahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Wiesenhahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Wiesenhahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Wiesenhahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Wiesenhahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.