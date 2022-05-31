See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Melissa Wiesenhahn, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Melissa Wiesenhahn works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township
    5885 Harrison Ave Ste 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 347-2300
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 31, 2022
    At my new patient visit Dr. Wiesenhahn was on time, very attentive and thorough with her examination. She reviewed my entire history, making sure she didn't miss a single aspect of my health history, and made recommendations for prevention first then medication if needed. I enjoyed my visit and I'm happy knowing she will be working with me on my health.
    May 31, 2022
    About Melissa Wiesenhahn, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396199428
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Wiesenhahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Wiesenhahn works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Melissa Wiesenhahn’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Melissa Wiesenhahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Wiesenhahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Wiesenhahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Wiesenhahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

