Melissa Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Webb, ARNP
Overview
Melissa Webb, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gainesville, FL.
Melissa Webb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Women's Health724 NW 43RD ST, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 332-7222Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Webb?
ARNP Webb is extremely kind and I never feel rushed when she sees me. I appreciate her and the staff.
About Melissa Webb, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740549757
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Webb accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Webb works at
4 patients have reviewed Melissa Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.