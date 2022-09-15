Melissa Vitale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Vitale, PMHNP
Overview
Melissa Vitale, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington Heights, IL.
Locations
Northwest Community Hospital901 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-4197
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Melissa is great! She is so knowledgeable about medication management, symptom management and overall mental health care. She is easy to talk to, personable, has an incredible background in the medical field and highly professional.
About Melissa Vitale, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952867681
Melissa Vitale accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Melissa Vitale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Vitale.
