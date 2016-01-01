Melissa Todd, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Todd, APRN
Overview
Melissa Todd, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Melissa Todd works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4530
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Todd?
About Melissa Todd, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821471079
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Todd accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Todd works at
Melissa Todd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.