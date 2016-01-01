See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Melissa Vega, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Melissa Vega, APRN

Family Medicine
1 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Melissa Vega, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Melissa Vega works at Alm Family Practice in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Diane Thomas, MD
Dr. Diane Thomas, MD
8 (29)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Alm Family Practice
    1895 Plumas St Ste 6, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 786-0100
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa Vega?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa Vega, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa Vega, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Vega to family and friends

    Melissa Vega's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa Vega

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Vega, APRN.

    About Melissa Vega, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114425485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Vega, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Vega works at Alm Family Practice in Reno, NV. View the full address on Melissa Vega’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Melissa Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melissa Vega, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.