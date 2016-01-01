Melissa Tharpe, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Tharpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Tharpe, WHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Tharpe, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Melissa Tharpe works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health WomanCare - Winston-Salem114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8177
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Tharpe?
About Melissa Tharpe, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1629102868
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Tharpe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Tharpe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melissa Tharpe using Healthline FindCare.
Melissa Tharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Tharpe works at
2 patients have reviewed Melissa Tharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Tharpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Tharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Tharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.