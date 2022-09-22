See All Clinical Psychologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Melissa Tabin, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Dr. Melissa Tabin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Tabin works at Senior Psychological Care Sa I LLC in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Senior Psychological Care Sa I LLC
    4314 Yoakum Blvd, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 627-7302

Ratings & Reviews
Sep 22, 2022
We went to Dr. Tabin for help with our out of control son…she quickly recognized that many issues we were having with his behavior stemmed from conflict between my husband and I which itself stemmed from my own childhood trauma and spilled over into our parenting. Our child psychologist essentially acted as a couples counselor and individual counselor for me, the mother, for several months as we worked through that aspect of our troubles. She really saved us at what was a critical juncture. Gave us the knowledge, strength and tools to make big changes in our household and now continues to help us with our evolving needs a year and a half later. She has advocated for our son with his school. She has formed an amazing therapeutic relationship with him. She is always on her game. Always full of ideas to help us. We will probably continue seeing her for the rest of our son’s school age years. We are so incredibly thankful for Dr. Tabin.
EGS — Sep 22, 2022
About Dr. Melissa Tabin, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285061424
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tabin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tabin works at Senior Psychological Care Sa I LLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tabin’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

