Dr. Melissa Tabin, PHD
Dr. Melissa Tabin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Senior Psychological Care Sa I LLC, 4314 Yoakum Blvd, Houston, TX 77006
We went to Dr. Tabin for help with our out of control son…she quickly recognized that many issues we were having with his behavior stemmed from conflict between my husband and I which itself stemmed from my own childhood trauma and spilled over into our parenting. Our child psychologist essentially acted as a couples counselor and individual counselor for me, the mother, for several months as we worked through that aspect of our troubles. She really saved us at what was a critical juncture. Gave us the knowledge, strength and tools to make big changes in our household and now continues to help us with our evolving needs a year and a half later. She has advocated for our son with his school. She has formed an amazing therapeutic relationship with him. She is always on her game. Always full of ideas to help us. We will probably continue seeing her for the rest of our son’s school age years. We are so incredibly thankful for Dr. Tabin.
Clinical Psychology
English
- 1285061424
Dr. Tabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
