Melissa Szocik
Melissa Szocik is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Kaiser Permanente Downtown Pharmacy1420 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-2611
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Melissa has been my primary care physician for many years, and through the transition from Group Health to Kaiser. She is knowledgeable, professional, warm, and engaging. Her bedside manner and ability to relate exemplary. Having worked in health care myself, all these characteristics are vital to me. If there is ever a question of wanting or needing to seek other opinions or get a specialty referral, she is very willing to do just that. There is no personal agenda for her besides meeting me at my level and doing everything possible to insure my medical concerns are met and fully treated.
About Melissa Szocik
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144372228
Melissa Szocik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Melissa Szocik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Szocik.
