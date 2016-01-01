Melissa Stevens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Stevens, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Stevens, PSY is a Psychologist in Haddonfield, NJ.
Melissa Stevens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Haddonfield Psychiatric Associates LLC31 Tanner St, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions (856) 428-7646
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Stevens?
About Melissa Stevens, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1861581613
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Stevens works at
3 patients have reviewed Melissa Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.