Melissa Spencer, RPA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melissa Spencer, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY. 

Melissa Spencer works at ALTMAN DERMATOLOGY PC in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Altman Dermatology
    8421 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 810-0610
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2020
    Love Melissa! My 4 kids all went to her for both teen & adult acne. Now my 103 year old grandma sees her too! She's always super kind, attentive & helpful! Staff is helpful & kind too! Office is clean & well kept!
    Manns Clan : ) — Dec 07, 2020
    About Melissa Spencer, RPA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003885385
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

