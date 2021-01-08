See All Psychologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Melissa Soo Hoo, PSY.D

Psychology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melissa Soo Hoo, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Azusa Pacific University, Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD).

Dr. Soo Hoo works at Sequoia Counseling and Wellness Services in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sequoia Counseling and Wellness Services
    2082 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 337-1056
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melissa Soo Hoo, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720117708
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Hospital Medical Center Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brooke Army Medical Center Psychology Residency
    Medical Education
    • Azusa Pacific University, Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD)
