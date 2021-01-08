Dr. Melissa Soo Hoo, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo Hoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Soo Hoo, PSY.D
Dr. Melissa Soo Hoo, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Irvine, CA. They graduated from Azusa Pacific University, Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD).
Sequoia Counseling and Wellness Services2082 Michelson Dr, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 337-1056Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Excellent. Turned us towards each other when divorce seemed certain. Listened well, then offered couples therapy & lessons & homework for improved communication. :-).
About Dr. Melissa Soo Hoo, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- California Hospital Medical Center Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
- Brooke Army Medical Center Psychology Residency
- Azusa Pacific University, Doctorate in Clinical Psychology (PsyD)
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo Hoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo Hoo.
