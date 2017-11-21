See All Counselors in Winston Salem, NC
Melissa Snapp, LPC Icon-share Share Profile

Melissa Snapp, LPC

Counseling
4 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Melissa Snapp, LPC is a Counselor in Winston Salem, NC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Richard Maas, LCMHC
Richard Maas, LCMHC
8 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    2000 W 1st St Ste 510, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 293-4169
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Melissa Snapp?

    Nov 21, 2017
    Absolutely the best. She cares is honest, sensitive and works relentlessly for the patient!!!
    Winston Salem, NC — Nov 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Melissa Snapp, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Melissa Snapp, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Melissa Snapp to family and friends

    Melissa Snapp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Melissa Snapp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Melissa Snapp, LPC.

    About Melissa Snapp, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194962019
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Snapp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Snapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Melissa Snapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Snapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Snapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Snapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Melissa Snapp, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.