Melissa Smallwood, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Smallwood, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Melissa Smallwood works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2108 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.




About Melissa Smallwood, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831627389
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Smallwood, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Smallwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Smallwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Smallwood works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Melissa Smallwood’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Melissa Smallwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Smallwood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Smallwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Smallwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

