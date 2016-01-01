See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Carmichael, CA
Melissa Schreiber, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. 

Melissa Schreiber works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 260, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

About Melissa Schreiber, PA

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1841250222
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

