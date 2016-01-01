Melissa Schenkel accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Schenkel, RN
Overview
Melissa Schenkel, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
Melissa Schenkel works at
Locations
Touchstone Health729 E Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO 81007 Directions (719) 547-9119
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
About Melissa Schenkel, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831723360
