Dr. Melissa Samartano, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samartano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Samartano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Samartano, PHD is a Counselor in Plymouth, MA.
Dr. Samartano works at
Locations
-
1
Holistic Counseling Center32 Court St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 819-0441Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samartano?
I highly recommend Dr. Samartano. She is easy to talk to and is a great listener. I instantly felt comfortable talking and sharing with her. Her holistic approach to counseling through the use of counseling, and optional use of meditation strategies and yoga has been ideal for dealing with anxiety.
About Dr. Melissa Samartano, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1861564981
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samartano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samartano accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samartano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samartano works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Samartano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samartano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samartano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samartano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.