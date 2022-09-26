See All Nurse Practitioners in Sugar Land, TX
Melissa Rubio, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melissa Rubio, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX. 

Melissa Rubio works at The Spine & Sports Center in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugar Lakes Family Practice
    16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-2800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Very positive
    Scott Cochran — Sep 26, 2022
    About Melissa Rubio, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750713491
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melissa Rubio, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Rubio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melissa Rubio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Rubio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Rubio works at The Spine & Sports Center in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Melissa Rubio’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Melissa Rubio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rubio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rubio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rubio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

