Melissa Rose, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Rose, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melissa Rose, APRN is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia, MN.
Melissa Rose works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Directions (218) 305-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melissa Rose?
About Melissa Rose, APRN
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1225302839
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa Rose accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Rose works at
Melissa Rose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.