Melissa Rochman, PSY is a Psychologist in Marlton, NJ. 

Melissa Rochman works at Center For Family Guidance, Marlton NJ in Marlton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Center for Family Guidance PC
    765 Route 70 E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 983-3900
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Aug 06, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr. Rochman. Dr. Rochman has been instrumental in working their very challenging issues and has a wealth of knowledge and transferable therapeutic skills she offers her clients. I experienced tremendous change and growth with Dr. Rochman as my therapist.
    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1902023138
    Melissa Rochman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Melissa Rochman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melissa Rochman works at Center For Family Guidance, Marlton NJ in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Melissa Rochman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Melissa Rochman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rochman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rochman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rochman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

