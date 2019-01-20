Dr. Melissa Robertson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Robertson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Robertson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Whittier, CA. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology, Los Angeles.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7007 Washington Ave Ste 321, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 696-3848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robertson is a deeply compassionate, understanding, and intelligent psychologist who has helped me tremendously to overcome very severe depression and anxiety and has also helped me to improve my self-esteem and relationships. Her office manager is also highly competent and always friendly.
About Dr. Melissa Robertson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- California School Of Professional Psychology, Los Angeles
- Northwestern University of Chicago
