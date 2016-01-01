See All Physicians Assistants in Elkins Park, PA
Melissa Rivera, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
5 (87)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melissa Rivera, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Elkins Park, PA. 

Melissa Rivera works at Einstein Ophthamology in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Orthopedics at Elkins Park
    60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 663-6800
  2. 2
    Einstein Orthopedics at Willowcrest Building
    1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 87 ratings
Patient Ratings (87)
5 Star
(77)
4 Star
(9)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Melissa Rivera, PA-C

  • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1124424668
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Rivera, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

87 patients have reviewed Melissa Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Rivera.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

