Dr. Melissa Reynolds, DC
Overview
Dr. Melissa Reynolds, DC is a Chiropractor in Clearwater, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1260 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756
Directions
(727) 351-5134
Monday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was so fortunate to find Dr. Reynolds for treatment after my car accident . Not only did she care for my health and well being as a physician, she was compassionate to me as an individual. I received the most professional, knowledgeable and excellent care from Dr. Reynolds with very successful results. I am now healthier and can live a full life without pain and serious repercussions. I highly recommend Dr. Reynolds for any and all chiropractic needs.
About Dr. Melissa Reynolds, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1417226010
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
