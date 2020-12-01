See All Nurse Practitioners in Hackensack, NJ
Melissa Prior, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Melissa Prior, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Melissa Prior, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ. 

Melissa Prior works at Prospect OB/GYN in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Sbarra MD
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 705, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 880-4949

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 01, 2020
Melissa is the Nurse Practioner who examined me on my first visit at the office of Dr. Keanchong. I had some serious concerns about issues I was having and a little skeptical of not meeting with the doc. first. Melissa was so incredible! So kind and sweet too. She was SO patient and sincerely cared about how I was feeling. She explained everything without rushing me, incl. things other doc's hadn't mentioned. I was told by other docs that I needed a biopsy, she recommend. the same. I had been so scared to do the proced., but she made me feel so at ease that I trusted her and made the appt. I can't begin to tell you how grateful I am to hv had her do the procedure. She performed the proced. so professionally, explaining everything before she did anything. It really helped me get thru it. She also gave me a med. to relax my uterus which helped lessen the pain. I can't even say the proced. was painful afterall. I'm so glad I found her! I want her for all of my visits!
Suzi Nadasi — Dec 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Melissa Prior, APN
About Melissa Prior, APN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316386758
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Prior, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Prior is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Prior has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Prior has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Prior works at Prospect OB/GYN in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Melissa Prior’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Melissa Prior. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Prior.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Prior, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Prior appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

