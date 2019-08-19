See All Nurse Practitioners in Scottsdale, AZ
Melissa Prince, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Melissa Prince, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Melissa Prince works at Melissa Prince CANP, Endocrinology in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Melissa Prince CANP, Endocrinology
    15333 N Pima Rd Ste 305, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 244-0703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Graves' Disease
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperlipidemia

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2019
    She is one FANTASTIC provider. I searched for quite a long time and finally found Melissa. Trustworthy, Knowledgeable, caring, all around GREAT provider.
    Charlotte Campbell — Aug 19, 2019
    About Melissa Prince, MSN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1700914199
