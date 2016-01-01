See All Gastroenterologists in Murrells Inlet, SC
Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Melissa Patterson, NPC is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. 

Melissa Patterson works at Tidelands Health Gastroenterology in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet
    4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8290

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Biliary Drainage
Constipation
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1235671140
