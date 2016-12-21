See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Melissa Parra, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Melissa Parra, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Melissa Parra works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Haven Behavioral Hospital of Albuquerque
    5400 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 21, 2016
I feel taking care of in all appointments and that she takes the time to listen to aal my questions without hurry. Excellent and positive energy!
SR in Albuquerque, NM — Dec 21, 2016
About Melissa Parra, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669495933
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Parra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Melissa Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melissa Parra works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Melissa Parra’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Melissa Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Parra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Parra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Parra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

