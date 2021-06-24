Melissa Paramo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa Paramo, LMFT
Melissa Paramo, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Long Beach, CA.
Melissa Paramo works at
Cambrian Homecare5199 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (888) 360-3648
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Melissa is amazing! It is so easy to open up to her. She always listens and gives you great advice and suggestions that can help you with any situation. She is also honest and straight forward which I love!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1386992642
Melissa Paramo accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa Paramo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa Paramo speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Melissa Paramo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Paramo.
