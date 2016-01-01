Melissa O'Neill, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa O'Neill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa O'Neill, APRN
Overview
Melissa O'Neill, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartford, CT.
Melissa O'Neill works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Retreat Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-5169
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Melissa O'Neill, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1235236969
Frequently Asked Questions
Melissa O'Neill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melissa O'Neill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melissa O'Neill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melissa O'Neill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa O'Neill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa O'Neill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa O'Neill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.