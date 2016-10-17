Dr. Oleshansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Oleshansky, PHD
Dr. Melissa Oleshansky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Rochester Hills, MI.
Locations
Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine441 S Livernois Rd Ste 205, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 608-8800
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
First off Dr. Missy actually listens to me...that is a first. She knows me inside and out and has helped me lay out a life plan (even though I don't always do as she says "sorry doc") but without her and the rest of the folks at Rochester Hills the bullet with my name on it would have been used. Dr. Missy is awesome....!!!!!!!! and anyone who says different can kiss MY ###
About Dr. Melissa Oleshansky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
