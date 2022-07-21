See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Horsham, PA
Melissa Mosczczynski, CRNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melissa Mosczczynski, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from Drexel University Master's In Nursing and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Melissa Mosczczynski works at Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group in Horsham, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA and Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group
    118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 366-1160
  2. 2
    COMING SOON Athena OB/GYN - Langhorne
    830 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 946-5200
  3. 3
    Athena OB/GYN - Abington
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 404, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 946-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)

About Melissa Mosczczynski, CRNP

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1508360538
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Drexel University Master's In Nursing
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Melissa Mosczczynski, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Mosczczynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melissa Mosczczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Melissa Mosczczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melissa Mosczczynski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melissa Mosczczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melissa Mosczczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

